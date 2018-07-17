Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News stories about Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ceragon Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.3877107654446 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Ceragon Networks traded up $0.10, hitting $3.64, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 334,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,313. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $275.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.75 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.23%. equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $3.60 to $4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.