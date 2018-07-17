Century Casinos (CNTY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Century Casinos earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7759622645034 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Century Casinos traded down $0.10, reaching $8.57, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 52,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $251.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Century Casinos had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $40.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.15 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann sold 41,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $352,980.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,666 shares of company stock worth $2,267,479. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.