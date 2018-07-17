Centurion (CNT) Market Cap Tops $290,691.00

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $290,691.00 and approximately $7,162.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035497 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00017830 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000191 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

