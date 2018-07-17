Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Celgene by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,134,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,703 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Celgene by 4,047.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,576,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,810 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Celgene by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,746,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,120 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celgene by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELG. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $123.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

CELG stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Alles bought 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,472,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.