Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Receives C$55.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

In other Canadian Natural Resource news, Director Annette Marie Verschuren bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,300.00. Also, insider William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$1,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 212,815 shares of company stock worth $9,850,086 over the last 90 days.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$47.70 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resource has a 52-week low of C$36.75 and a 52-week high of C$49.08.

Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of C$5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.32 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

