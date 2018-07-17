Camden Property Trust (CPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPT. UBS Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.69 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of Camden Property Trust traded down $1.23, reaching $89.92, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.72). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $230.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $198,282.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,746.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $999,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at $23,715,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

