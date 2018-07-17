Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media stories about Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Oil & Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.5527421406138 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas opened at $23.70 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

In related news, Director Robert Kelley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,168,203.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.