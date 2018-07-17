Bullion (CBX) Price Hits $2.54 on Top Exchanges

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Bullion has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $1,319.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bullion coin can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00034500 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Bullion has traded 90.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004928 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00355045 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 322.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001989 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bullion (CRYPTO:CBX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,017,224 coins. The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bullion’s official website is cryptobullion.io . Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bullion is steemit.com/@cbx

Bullion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bullion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bullion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

