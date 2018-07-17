Brokerages Set Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Target Price at $30.93

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.93.

Several analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. 63,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,267. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,749,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth $15,650,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth $549,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth $27,863,000. Finally, Waldron LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

