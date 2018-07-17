Brokerages Set Enova International Inc (ENVA) Price Target at $27.00

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.
Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 2.84. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.
In other Enova International news, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $468,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,766 shares of company stock worth $2,573,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $4,670,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.
