Brokerages Set Enova International Inc (ENVA) Price Target at $27.00

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 2.84. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.68 million. Enova International had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $468,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,766 shares of company stock worth $2,573,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $4,670,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.