Brokerages Set Eni SpA (ENI) Price Target at $18.00

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.06 ($21.25).

ENI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.75 ($18.53) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of ENI traded down €0.03 ($0.04), hitting €16.02 ($18.85), during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 52 week low of €12.94 ($15.22) and a 52 week high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

