Brokerages Set Avalara Inc (AVLR) PT at $48.25

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Avalara traded up $0.55, reaching $44.17, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 293,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,076. Avalara has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

