Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.27. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $757.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 9.01%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wellington Shields raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 22,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $2,004,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at $19,581,634.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,138,000 after acquiring an additional 269,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,449,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after acquiring an additional 175,658 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 202.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 150,782 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 98,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric traded up $0.40, reaching $89.66, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 258,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,586. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.