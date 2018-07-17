Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will report $62.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Navigator reported sales of $74.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $254.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $290.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $321.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Navigator traded up $0.05, hitting $12.35, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Navigator has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.70 million, a PE ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 989,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 34.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 916,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 233,178 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $1,481,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its holdings in Navigator by 42.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 357,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 107,199 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

