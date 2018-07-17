Bridgeline Digital Inc (BLIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Bridgeline Digital an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of BLIN stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.