Bridgeline Digital Inc (BLIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Zacks has also assigned Bridgeline Digital an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
