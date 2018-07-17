BorgWarner (BWA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BorgWarner earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.1694886574007 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BorgWarner has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.54 to $58.22 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

