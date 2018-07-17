Bojangles (BOJA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Headlines about Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bojangles earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.5124309644613 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOJA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bojangles from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bojangles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Bojangles traded down $0.12, hitting $14.80, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. Bojangles has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.53 million. Bojangles had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. analysts predict that Bojangles will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

