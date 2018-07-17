Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (BRG) Receives $11.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BRG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 151,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,316. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 304.45 and a current ratio of 304.45.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 98.46% and a negative net margin of 129.33%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 313,996 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 146,587 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

