Blue Protocol (BLUE) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $3,169.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003457 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00544092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00194346 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.