BLOCKv (VEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $35.17 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003457 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00544092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00194346 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,968,986,470 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, OKEx, Tidex, Radar Relay, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

