BitSoar (BSR) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

BitSoar (CURRENCY:BSR) traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, BitSoar has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One BitSoar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitSoar has a total market cap of $0.00 and $324.00 worth of BitSoar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.56 or 0.03577090 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019889 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000707 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001066 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001178 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006844 BTC.

About BitSoar

BSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 10th, 2017. BitSoar’s total supply is 3,690,117,191 coins. BitSoar’s official Twitter account is @bitsoar . BitSoar’s official website is bitsoar.com

BitSoar Coin Trading

BitSoar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSoar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSoar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSoar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

