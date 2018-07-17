Bitcoin Fast Tops 24 Hour Volume of $278.00 (BCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BCF) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Bitcoin Fast has a market cap of $142,829.00 and $278.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00059633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004902 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00363369 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 282.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001885 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Profile

Bitcoin Fast (BCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2014. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 15,282,188 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co . Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

