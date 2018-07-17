Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd (DSI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd traded down $0.34, hitting $103.82, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,608. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $106.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.4234 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

