Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ballard Power Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.9233487907297 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems traded up $0.11, reaching $2.93, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 33,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,302. The company has a market cap of $500.48 million, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.93.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

