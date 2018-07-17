Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.97 Billion Position in Ferrari NV (RACE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,454,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,074 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for approximately 2.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.08% of Ferrari worth $1,966,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 66.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,028,000 after purchasing an additional 459,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,998.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after purchasing an additional 325,189 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $36,169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,414,000 after purchasing an additional 273,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $20,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $93.16 and a 1-year high of $149.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Ferrari had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 79.32%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

