Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 114,606 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,092,149 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,606 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $589,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank traded up $0.69, hitting $97.78, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 31,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.