BAE Systems plc (BA) Insider Acquires £148.28 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Philip Bramwell purchased 22 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of £148.28 ($196.27).

BAE Systems traded down GBX 0.33 ($0.00), reaching GBX 673.60 ($8.92), during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,908,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 533.50 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 682.50 ($9.03).

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.93) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 550 ($7.28) to GBX 600 ($7.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.94) to GBX 700 ($9.27) in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.14) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 646.82 ($8.56).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

