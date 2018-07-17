Authorship (ATS) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Authorship token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last week, Authorship has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Authorship has a total market capitalization of $589,516.00 and approximately $1,876.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Authorship alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003419 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00540947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00185580 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00026930 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com . Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Authorship Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Authorship and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.