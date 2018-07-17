Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.4555800453631 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of AUPH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. 5,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,958. The company has a market cap of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.28. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,193.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

