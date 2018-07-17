Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $62 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 139.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,481 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 578,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 361,705 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,234 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.89, reaching $183.11, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $127.67 and a one year high of $182.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $371,917.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,284.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $150,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,063.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,697 shares of company stock worth $50,728,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.