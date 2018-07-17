Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $42.59 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11,238.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $42,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,514,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,631,000 after purchasing an additional 692,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,989,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,797,000 after purchasing an additional 641,820 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 824,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,236,000 after purchasing an additional 496,328 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,785,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.19. 27,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,629. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $92.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $692.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.96 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $753,376.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

