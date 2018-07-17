Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3,732.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,759,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713,253 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $35,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $103,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $208,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $221,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $237,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 31,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold L. Steiner sold 40,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,234.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,790. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International traded up $0.14, reaching $20.26, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 23,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,761. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.24. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORI. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

