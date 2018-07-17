Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Insurance’s earnings. Aspen Insurance reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Insurance will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Insurance.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.00 million. Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHL. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

AHL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.40. Aspen Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Insurance by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,678,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after buying an additional 1,364,775 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Insurance by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,765,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 948,118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aspen Insurance in the first quarter worth $29,197,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Insurance by 36.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,302,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,286,000 after purchasing an additional 620,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Insurance by 195.7% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 552,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 365,365 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

