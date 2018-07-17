Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.08

Media stories about Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arbutus Biopharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5404890284193 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Wedbush downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 4,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,358. The company has a market cap of $645.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 16.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 61.50% and a negative net margin of 705.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,543,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,655,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $433,100 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.