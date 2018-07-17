Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $9.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APEN. ValuEngine raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 31,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,455. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director Matthew S. Crawford purchased 363,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Newton purchased 72,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $399,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 440,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

