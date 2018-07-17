Antimatter (ANTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $79.00

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Antimatter has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antimatter coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Antimatter has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Antimatter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003382 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00536843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00184443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00026461 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00017022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Antimatter Coin Profile

Antimatter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antimatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antimatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antimatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antimatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antimatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.