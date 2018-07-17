ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $613,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total value of $6,591,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,187 shares of company stock worth $7,404,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS traded up $1.85, reaching $180.64, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 296,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,546. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.03. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $184.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.56 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

