Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases New Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,112 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors traded down $0.95, reaching $103.10, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 283,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.55). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Drexel Hamilton upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $127.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.77.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

