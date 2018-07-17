Analyzing Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 23.25% 20.72% 17.70% Zimmer Biomet 21.81% 14.36% 6.02%

Zimmer Biomet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intuitive Surgical does not pay a dividend. Zimmer Biomet pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zimmer Biomet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Zimmer Biomet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $3.13 billion 18.96 $660.00 million $7.19 72.82 Zimmer Biomet $7.82 billion 2.95 $1.81 billion $8.03 14.16

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Surgical. Zimmer Biomet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Surgical and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 0 3 13 0 2.81 Zimmer Biomet 1 7 15 1 2.67

Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $468.24, suggesting a potential downside of 10.70%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus price target of $133.65, suggesting a potential upside of 17.58%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Intuitive Surgical on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessories, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

