Analysts Set South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Price Target at $32.80

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Williams Capital increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of SJI opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.33. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $521.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 77.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

