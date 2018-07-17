Analysts Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) PT at $63.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

RRGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 59,861 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers traded up $0.25, hitting $49.05, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 17,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,552. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $637.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 1.65%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.