Analysts Set Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Target Price at $35.60

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.70 million. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 92.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 102,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $3,117,876.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,395 shares in the company, valued at $18,714,161.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,502,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,037 shares of company stock worth $16,665,887. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 302,409 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

