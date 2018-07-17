Analysts Set Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Price Target at $25.50

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of Civista Bancshares opened at $24.68 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 11.29%. equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 375,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 162,219 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 82,289 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 498,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 64,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

