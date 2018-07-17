Analysts Set Century Aluminum Co (CENX) PT at $23.00

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of CENX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.77. 16,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,785. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.06 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 14,398 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $250,381.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,464,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,930,000 after buying an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,340,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after buying an additional 1,028,829 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 946,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 158,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 651,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.