Analysts Expect Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to announce sales of $290.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.61 million and the lowest is $289.90 million. Waddell & Reed Financial reported sales of $286.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waddell & Reed Financial.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial traded up $0.07, hitting $18.88, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 26,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 4.27. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $52,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.