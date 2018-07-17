Analysts Expect National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.38. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,529,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. 172,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,918. The company has a current ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.