Analysts Expect National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.38. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,529,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. 172,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,918. The company has a current ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 75.05%.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.