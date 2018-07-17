Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $509.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce $509.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.48 million. LHC Group posted sales of $260.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 9.29%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $793,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $263,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,863 shares of company stock worth $1,274,628 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LHC Group by 579.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LHC Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group traded down $0.01, reaching $86.31, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

