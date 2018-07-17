Analysts Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the highest is ($1.32). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($5.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.02. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.94% and a negative net margin of 3,470.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADMS. BidaskClub raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of ADMS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.21. 4,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,769. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, COO Richard King sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,725.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $25,530.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 301.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 146,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 109,698 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

