Alpha Windward LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc (JBL)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Jabil by 269.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Jabil traded up $0.16, reaching $28.87, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 30,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,529. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Jabil had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Jabil news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $383,219.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,841,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,745 shares of company stock worth $1,150,492. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

