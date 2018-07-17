Alpha Windward LLC Has $866,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.5% of Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 75,511 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 12,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,194,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.19. 252,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,227. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,052 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,534 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

